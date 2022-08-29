BSE : Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited

Notice No. 20220829-58 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited Attachments Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited.pdf ; Content

Sub: Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited.<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/SM/NRO/NRO/18703/2022-23 dated August 29, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

The Noticee no. 1 to 5 are directed not to, directly or indirectly, access the securities market, by issuing prospectus, offer document or advertisement soliciting money from the public and is further restrained and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in whatsoever manner, from the date of this Order, till the expiry of 04 (four) years from the date of completion of refunds to investors as directed above. <_o3a_p>

The Noticee nos. 6 and 7 are restrained from associating themselves with any listed public company and any public company which intends to raise money from the public, or any intermediary registered with SEBI and are further restrained and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in whatsoever manner, for a period of 02 (two) years. <_o3a_p>

Noticee no. 8 (Dolphin Infrapower Debenture Trust represented by its trustee Mr. Arindam Adhya) is also restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in whatsoever manner, for a period of 02 (two) years <_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

