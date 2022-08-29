Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
630.30 INR   -2.11%
10:51aBSE : Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited
10:31aBSE : New ISIN Number of units of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
09:21aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD (SCRIP CODE : 526407)
BSE : Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited

08/29/2022 | 10:51am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220829-58 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited
Attachments Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited.pdf ;
Content

To



All Trading Members of the Exchanges



Sub: Order in the Matter of Dolphin Powerproject Limited.



SEBI vide its order no WTM/SM/NRO/NRO/18703/2022-23 dated August 29, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:



  • The Noticee no. 1 to 5 are directed not to, directly or indirectly, access the securities market, by issuing prospectus, offer document or advertisement soliciting money from the public and is further restrained and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in whatsoever manner, from the date of this Order, till the expiry of 04 (four) years from the date of completion of refunds to investors as directed above.



  • The Noticee nos. 6 and 7 are restrained from associating themselves with any listed public company and any public company which intends to raise money from the public, or any intermediary registered with SEBI and are further restrained and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in whatsoever manner, for a period of 02 (two) years.



  • Noticee no. 8 (Dolphin Infrapower Debenture Trust represented by its trustee Mr. Arindam Adhya) is also restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in whatsoever manner, for a period of 02 (two) years







This Order is effective from the date of the order.



A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.



Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.









Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence



Date: August 29, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 14:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
