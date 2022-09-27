Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:29 2022-09-27 am EDT
609.85 INR   +0.50%
09:51aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd
PU
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Limited
PU
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal and Power Limited

09/27/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220927-42 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal and Power Limited
Attachments Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal and Power Limited.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal & Power Limited.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210929-48 dated September 29, 2021, on the captioned matter.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/ASB/IVD/ID4/19737/2022-23 dated September 27, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Noticee No. 2 (Akkash Patni), Noticee No.3 (Vimal Kumar Patni), and Noticee No.4 (Vikash Patni) shall be restrained from accessing the securities market, and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, and associating with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of 4 years.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The period of debarment already undergone by Noticee No. 2 (Akkash Patni), Noticee No.3 (Vimal Kumar Patni), and Noticee No.4 (Vikash Patni) by virtue of the SEBI Order dated September 29, 2021, shall be deducted from the period of debarment directed at 7.1 above.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 27, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:51aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt Ltd
PU
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Limited
PU
09:21aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of GMR Airports Ltd
PU
09:21aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Muthoot Microfin Limited
PU
09:21aBse : Listing of new debt securities of POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED
PU
09:21aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd
PU
08:31aBse : Conversion factor for converting from USD to GBP, EURO and YEN
PU
08:31aBse : Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Ugro Capital Limited
PU
08:31aBse : Listing of new debt securities of SK Finance Limited
PU
08:11aBse : Procedure for Deposit & Delivery of Almond at ICCL Accredited Cold Storage and Detai..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,1x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 82 612 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 606,80 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Umakant Jayaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-5.11%1 008
CME GROUP INC.-21.22%64 691
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.02%12 073
ASX LIMITED-22.77%9 011
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.26%7 142
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-43.31%3 505