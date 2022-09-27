BSE : Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal and Power Limited

Notice No. 20220927-42 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal and Power Limited Attachments Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal and Power Limited.pdf ; Content

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Order in the Matter of GDR issue of Vikash Metal & Power Limited.

In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20210929-48 dated September 29, 2021, on the captioned matter.

SEBI vide its order no WTM/ASB/IVD/ID4/19737/2022-23 dated September 27, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

Noticee No. 2 (Akkash Patni), Noticee No.3 (Vimal Kumar Patni), and Noticee No.4 (Vikash Patni) shall be restrained from accessing the securities market, and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, and associating with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of 4 years.

The period of debarment already undergone by Noticee No. 2 (Akkash Patni), Noticee No.3 (Vimal Kumar Patni), and Noticee No.4 (Vikash Patni) by virtue of the SEBI Order dated September 29, 2021, shall be deducted from the period of debarment directed at 7.1 above.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Date: September 27, 2022