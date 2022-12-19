BSE : Order in the matter Front running by Kajal Savla

The Noticees are restrained from buying, selling or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever until further orders. If the Noticees have any open position in any exchange traded derivative contracts, as on the date of the order,

they can close out /square off such open positions within 3 months from the date of order or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier. The Noticees are permitted to settle the pay-in and pay-out obligations in respect of transactions, if any, which have taken place before the close of trading on the date of this order.

