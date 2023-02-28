BSE : Order in the matter of Anugrah Stock & Broking Private Limited

Notice No. 20230228-67 Notice Date 28 Feb 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of Anugrah Stock & Broking Private Limited Attachments Order in the matter of Anugrah Stock and Broking Private Limited.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Anugrah Stock & Broking Private Limited<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/SM/MIRSD/MIRSD_DPIEA/24256/2022-23 dated February 28, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Noticee no. 1 (Anugrah Stock & Broking Private Limited), the Noticee no. 2 (Mr. Paresh Mulji Kariya), the Noticee no. 3 (Ms. Sadhana Paresh Kariya) and the Noticee no. 4 (Om Sri Sai Investments) are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 7 years from the date of this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Noticee no. 5 (Teji Mandi Analytics Private Ltd.) and the Noticee no. 6 (Mr. Anil Gopal Gandhi) are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 5 years from the date of this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The proceeding initiated against the Noticee no. 7 (Ms. Ridhi Kalapi Shah) by way of SCN dated December 15, 2020 is disposed of in terms of observations mentioned at para 81 above.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The obligation of the Noticees no. 1 to 6, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order only, in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees no. 1 to 6, in the F&O segment of the stock exchanges, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 28, 2023<_o3a_p>