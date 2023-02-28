BSE : Order in the matter of Capvision Investment Advisor

NOTICES
All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>
Sub: Order in the matter of Capvision Investment Advisor<_o3a_p>
SEBI vide its order no. QJA/GG/WRO/WRO/24273/2022-23 dated February 28, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>
-
Noticee Nos. 1, 2 and 4-7 are restrained from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of three years from the date of this order.<_o3a_p>
This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>
A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>
Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>
Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>
Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>
Date: February 28, 2023<_o3a_p>
