BSE : Order in the matter of Capvision Investment Advisor

Notice No. 20230228-57 Notice Date 28 Feb 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of Capvision Investment Advisor Attachments Order in the matter of Capvision Investment Advisor.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Capvision Investment Advisor<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/GG/WRO/WRO/24273/2022-23 dated February 28, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Noticee Nos. 1, 2 and 4-7 are restrained from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of three years from the date of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 28, 2023<_o3a_p>