BSE : Order in the matter of Darshan Orna Limited

Notice No. 20221219-67 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of Darshan Orna Limited

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Order in the matter of Darshan Orna Limited.

SEBI vide its order no QJA/GG/IVD/ID9/22235/2022-23 dated December 19, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

Noticees no. 1 is restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of five years, from the date of this order.

Noticees nos. 18-22 and 34-37 are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of three years, from the date of this order.

This order comes into force with immediate effect. The obligation of the Noticees debarred in the present Order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange(s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/ prohibition imposed by this Order, only in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the Noticees debarred in the present Order, in the F&O segment of the stock exchanges, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/ prohibition imposed by this Order.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

Date: December 19, 2022