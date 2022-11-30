BSE : Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta.

Notice No. 20221201-1 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta. Attachments Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta 11B Proceedings.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no CGM/QJC-1/AA/WRO/WRO/21667/2022-23 dated November 30, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 months from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants /investors /clients as directed in paragraph A above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: November 30, 2022<_o3a_p>