  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-11-30 pm EST
579.70 INR   +0.43%
11/30 Bse : Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta.
PU
11/30 Bse : Reopening of Subscriptions in certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund
PU
11/30 Bse : Disclosures and compliance requirements for Issuance and Listing of Municipal Debt Securities under SEBI (Issue and Listing of Municipal Debt Securities) Regulations, 2015, which fall within the definition of "green debt security"
PU
BSE : Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta.

11/30/2022 | 10:14pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221201-1 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta.
Attachments Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta 11B Proceedings.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no CGM/QJC-1/AA/WRO/WRO/21667/2022-23 dated November 30, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 6 months from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 6 months from the date of completion of refunds to complainants /investors /clients as directed in paragraph A above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: November 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 03:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
