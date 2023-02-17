BSE : Order in the matter of GDR issue of Aftek Industries Ltd

Notice No. 20230217-48 Notice Date 17 Feb 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of GDR issue of Aftek Industries Ltd Attachments Order in the matter of Aftek Limited.pdf ; Content

Sub: Order in the matter of GDR issue of Aftek Industries Ltd.<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/SM/ IVD / ID4 / 23864 / 2022-23 dated February 17, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

Noticee no. 1, the Company is restrained from accessing the Securities Market including by issuing prospectus, offer document or advertisement soliciting money from the public and is further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner, for a period 03 years from the date of this order. <_o3a_p>

The following Noticees are restrained from accessing the Securities Market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner, from the date of this order, for the period as directed below:<_o3a_p>

Names of the Noticee<_o3a_p> PAN<_o3a_p> (Period in Year)<_o3a_p> Mr. Ranjit Dhuru<_o3a_p> AADPD1238L<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Mr. Pramod Broota<_o3a_p> AACPB9182C<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p>

Obligation of the aforesaid Noticees, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment of the recognized stock exchange (s), as existing on the date of this Order, can take place irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order, only in respect of pending unsettled transactions, if any. Further, all open positions, if any, of the aforesaid Noticees in the F&O segment of the stock exchange, are permitted to be squared off, irrespective of the restraint/prohibition imposed by this Order.<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

Date: February 17, 2023