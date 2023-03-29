BSE : Order in the matter of M/s Investment India Financial Services

Notice No. 20230329-76 Notice Date 29 Mar 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of M/s Investment India Financial Services Attachments Order in the matter of Ms Investment India Financial Services.pdf ; Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of M/s Investment India Financial Services.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/WRO/WRO/25157/2022-23 dated March 29,2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Noticees 1, 3 and 4 are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly, and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 3 (three) years from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 3 (three) years from the date of completion of refunds to Complainants /investors /clients along with depositing of balance amounts, if any, with SEBI, as directed in paragraphs 29(a) and (e), whichever is later. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: March 29, 2023<_o3a_p>