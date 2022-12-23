BSE : Order in the matter of Moneytree Research Proprietor-Narendra Madan Rathod

Notice No. 20221223-61 Notice Date 23 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of Moneytree Research Proprietor-Narendra Madan Rathod Attachments Order in the matter of Moneytree Research Proprietor Narendra Madan Rathod.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Moneytree Research (Proprietor-Narendra Madan Rathod).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/WRO/WRO/22345/2022-23 dated December 23, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 3 (three) years from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 3 (three) years from the date of completion of refund to clients / investors along with depositing of balance amount, if any, with SEBI, as directed in paragraph 12(a) and 12(e) above, whichever is later. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Roshani Shinde<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>