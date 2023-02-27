BSE : Order in the matter of Star World Research

Notice No. 20230228-2 Notice Date 28 Feb 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of Star World Research Attachments Order in the matter of Star World Research.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Star World Research<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/GG/WRO/WRO/24160/2022-23 dated February 27, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Noticee is restrained from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of six months from the date of this order. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 28, 2023<_o3a_p>