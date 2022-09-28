Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-28 am EDT
603.65 INR   -1.02%
BSE : Order in the matter of The Apex Global and its Proprietor, Yadunath Singh Thakur.

09/28/2022 | 11:06am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220928-52 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order in the matter of The Apex Global and its Proprietor, Yadunath Singh Thakur.
Attachments Order in the matter of The Apex Global and its Proprietor Yadunath Singh Thakur.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of The Apex Global and its Proprietor, Yadunath Singh Thakur.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM/ASB/WRO/WRO/19764/2022-23 dated September 28, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 4 (four) years from the date of this Order or till the expiry of 4 (four) years from the date of completion of refunds to complainants /investors /clients as directed in paragraph 9(a) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: September 28, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
