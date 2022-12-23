Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-23 am EST
526.25 INR   -4.21%
11:33aBse : Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey
PU
11:33aBse : Order in the matter of Moneytree Research Proprietor-Narendra Madan Rathod
PU
10:36aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Shriram Finance Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey

12/23/2022 | 11:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221223-62 Notice Date 23 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey
Attachments Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/SVMDR/WRO/WRO/22365/2022-23 dated December 23, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Mr. Manish Dubey, Proprietor of M/s. Capital Solutions is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, from the date of this order. The debarment shall continue till the expiry of 02 (two) years from the date of completion of refunds to investors/ clients as directed in paragraph 22.1 (i) above.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Roshani Shinde<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 16:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
11:33aBse : Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solution..
PU
11:33aBse : Order in the matter of Moneytree Research Proprietor-Narendra Madan Rathod
PU
10:36aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Shriram Finance Limited
PU
10:36aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Northern Arc Capital Ltd.
PU
10:36aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited
PU
10:36aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of TATA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
PU
08:55aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
PU
08:05aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Indiabulls Enterprises Limited
PU
07:45aBse : Availability of UNION MULTICAP FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
07:45aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for DHANUKA AG..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,9x
Yield 2023 2,38%
Capitalization 71 287 M 859 M 859 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 526,25 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-14.09%897
CME GROUP INC.-24.33%62 294
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-36.95%13 134
ASX LIMITED-26.91%8 768
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-25.58%7 458
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY39.27%5 591