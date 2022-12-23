BSE : Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey

Notice No. 20221223-62 Notice Date 23 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey Attachments Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey.pdf ; Content

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions.<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/SVMDR/WRO/WRO/22365/2022-23 dated December 23, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

Mr. Manish Dubey, Proprietor of M/s. Capital Solutions is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and is prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, from the date of this order. The debarment shall continue till the expiry of 02 (two) years from the date of completion of refunds to investors/ clients as directed in paragraph 22.1 (i) above. <_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

Date: December 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

