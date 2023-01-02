Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-02 am EST
556.10 INR   +2.06%
07:58aBse : Expulsion of the Trading Member “Shares Bazaar Private Limited,”Clg no. 6780.
PU
07:38aBse : Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited
PU
07:38aBse : Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
BSE : Order in the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99, a SEBI registered intermediary

01/02/2023 | 10:38am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230102-52 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order in the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99, a SEBI registered intermediary
Attachments In the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99_a SEBI registered intermediary.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99, a SEBI registered intermediary.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/ WRO/WRO/ 22670 /2022-23 dated January 02, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of three (3) years from the date of this Order or till the expiry of three (3) years from the date of completion of refunds to clients/ investors as directed in paragraphs 6.1 (i) and 6.1.(v) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: January 02, 2023

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
