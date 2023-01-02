BSE : Order in the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99, a SEBI registered intermediary

Notice No. 20230102-52 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99, a SEBI registered intermediary Attachments In the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99_a SEBI registered intermediary.pdf ; Content

To

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in the matter of the unauthorised use of the name of Equity 99, a SEBI registered intermediary.

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/ WRO/WRO/ 22670 /2022-23 dated January 02, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:

<_o3a_p>

The Noticees are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of three (3) years from the date of this Order or till the expiry of three (3) years from the date of completion of refunds to clients/ investors as directed in paragraphs 6.1 (i) and 6.1.(v) above, whichever is later.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence

<_o3a_p>

Date: January 02, 2023