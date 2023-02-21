Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:18 2023-02-21 am EST
468.15 INR   -0.06%
07:40aBse : Outcome of Reverse Book Building Process under regulation 17(3) of the Delisting Regulations of Phaarmasia Limited
PU
07:00aBse : Listing of new debt securities of NHPC Limited
PU
06:40aBse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. RB Traders, prop. Raj Bhadur Bhdoriya
PU
BSE : Outcome of Reverse Book Building Process under regulation 17(3) of the Delisting Regulations of Phaarmasia Limited

02/21/2023 | 07:40am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230221-20 Notice Date 21 Feb 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Outcome of Reverse Book Building Process under regulation 17(3) of the Delisting Regulations of Phaarmasia Limited
Attachments Outcome of RBB- Phaarmasia Delisting offer - February 21, 2023.pdf ;
Content

This is in continuation with Exchange notice no 20230213-28 dated February 13, 2023 for the Delisting Offer made by Phaarmasia Limited ("Target Company") is made by Maneesh Pharmaceuticals Limited (the "Promoter Acquirer") to the public shareholders of Target company for which the bidding period closed on February 21, 2023.

Venture Capital & Corporate Investment Private Limited ("Registrar to the Delisting Offer") and Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited ("Manager to the Delisting Offer") have analysed the bid data received from BSE and in consultation with the Acquirer, the outcome of the Reverse Book Building Process ("RBBP") is hereby disclosed and announced in terms of Regulation 17 (3) of the SEBI Delisting Regulations. <_o3a_p>

A copy of the letter dated February 21, 2023 from the Manager to the Issue submitted to the Exchange is attached for your information.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Market Participants, Trading Members and Custodians are requested to take note of the same.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

February 21, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 63 458 M 767 M 767 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,87x
EV / Sales 2024 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 468,45 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-14.03%767
CME GROUP INC.12.18%67 859
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.77%15 095
ASX LIMITED0.68%9 165
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.64%7 722
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-13.81%4 991