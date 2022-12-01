Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:01 2022-12-01 am EST
577.65 INR   +0.08%
02:04aBse : Patels airtemp (india) ltd.
PU
01:44aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for HCKK VENTURES LTD.
PU
11/30Bse : Order in the matter of Dollar Advisory and Financial Services- Proprietor Ravi Prakash Mohta.
PU
BSE : PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.

12/01/2022 | 02:04am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221201-3 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD. (Scrip Code - 517417) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 02, 2022.

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

4,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 222/- to promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of <_o3a_p>

Loan.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

5070241 to 5470240 <_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>

16/11/2022 <_o3a_p>

Issue Price<_o3a_p>

Rs. 232/-<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE082C01024<_o3a_p>

Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>

No. of shares<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4,00,000<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

5070241 to 5470240 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

30/06/2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
