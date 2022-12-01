BSE : PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221201-3
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
01 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD. (Scrip Code - 517417) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 02, 2022.
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
4,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 222/- to promoter on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of <_o3a_p>
Loan.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
5070241 to 5470240 <_o3a_p>
|
Date of Allotment<_o3a_p>
|
16/11/2022 <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Price<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 232/-<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE082C01024<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in Details<_o3a_p>
|
No. of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
Lock-in upto<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
4,00,000<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
5070241 to 5470240 <_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
30/06/2024<_o3a_p>
|
|
|
|
|
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 07:03:01 UTC.