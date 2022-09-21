BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd..

Notice No. 20220921-11 Notice Date 21 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.. Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption and Payment of Interest on Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p> FSBFL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE128S07317 <_o3a_p> (957795)<_o3a_p> 24/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 22/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p> FBDL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE128S07325 <_o3a_p> (957917)<_o3a_p> 24/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 22/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p> FBFL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE128S07333 <_o3a_p> (957958)<_o3a_p> 24/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 22/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p> FSBFL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE128S07341 <_o3a_p> (958034)<_o3a_p> 24/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 22/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD) <_o3a_p>

September 21, 2022<_o3a_p>