BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd..

|
Notice No.
|
|
20220921-11
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
21 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd..
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption and Payment of Interest on Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face value with effect from the below mentioned date :-
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
FSBFL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE128S07317 <_o3a_p>
(957795)<_o3a_p>
|
24/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
22/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
FBDL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE128S07325 <_o3a_p>
(957917)<_o3a_p>
|
24/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
22/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
FBFL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE128S07333 <_o3a_p>
(957958)<_o3a_p>
|
24/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
22/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
FSBFL-10.21%-28-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE128S07341 <_o3a_p>
(958034)<_o3a_p>
|
24/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 5,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
22/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD) <_o3a_p>
September 21, 2022<_o3a_p>
