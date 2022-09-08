Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22 2022-09-08 am EDT
693.80 INR   +0.38%
BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Hindustan Zinc Ltd

09/08/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220908-53 Notice Date 08 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Hindustan Zinc Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Pyament of Interest and Part Redemption of Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

HZL-5.35%-29-9-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE267A08012 <_o3a_p>

(960099)<_o3a_p>

13/09/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 6,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

12/09/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-113/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 08, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
