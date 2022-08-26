BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Kogta Financial (India) Limited

Notice No. 20220826-15 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Kogta Financial (India) Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Kogta Financial (India) Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Kogta Financial (India) Limited<_o3a_p> KFL-10.60-9-5-25-PVT INE192U07301 <_o3a_p> (973935)<_o3a_p> 01/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 8,88,888/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 30/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>