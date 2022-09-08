BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

Notice No. 20220908-54 Notice Date 08 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Debentures of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited<_o3a_p> PCFHL-6.75%-26-9-31-PVT<_o3a_p> INE516Y07444 <_o3a_p> (973491)<_o3a_p> 13/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 950/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 12/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-113/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)S

September 08, 2022