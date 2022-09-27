BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of U.P.Power Corporation Limited

Notice No. 20220927-8 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of U.P.Power Corporation Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, U.P.Power Corporation Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> U.P.Power Corporation Limited<_o3a_p> UPPCL-10.15%-20-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE540P07301 <_o3a_p> (957804)<_o3a_p> 05/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 2,50,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 03/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-128/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 27, 2022