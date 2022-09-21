BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust

Notice No. 20220921-12 Notice Date 21 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Virescent Renewable Energy Trust has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face value with effect from the below mentioned date.:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Virescent Renewable Energy Trust<_o3a_p> VRET-6.78%-15-11-24-INVIT<_o3a_p> INE0GYU07012 <_o3a_p> (973576)<_o3a_p> 23/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 9,46,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 22/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Virescent Renewable Energy Trust<_o3a_p> VETL-7.25%-15-11-26-INVIT<_o3a_p> INE0GYU07020 <_o3a_p> (973577)<_o3a_p> 23/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 9,46,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 22/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Virescent Renewable Energy Trust<_o3a_p> VERT-7.91%-15-11-28-INVIT <_o3a_p> INE0GYU07038 <_o3a_p> (973578)<_o3a_p> 23/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 9,46,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 22/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD) <_o3a_p>

September 21, 2022<_o3a_p>