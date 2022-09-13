BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of AAVAS Financiers Limited

Notice No. 20220913-50 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of AAVAS Financiers Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, AAVAS Financiers Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- convertible debentures and Payment of Interest.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in debentures of the company will be with reduced face value with effect from the below mentioned date:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AAVAS Financiers Limited<_o3a_p> AFL-6.25%-25-03-27-PVT<_o3a_p> INE216P07225<_o3a_p> (973863)<_o3a_p> 18/09/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 900000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 15/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-116/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>