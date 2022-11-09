BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221109-41
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
09 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :- <_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p>
DBLIPL-13%-28-8-26-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE0IJE08011 <_o3a_p>
(973405)<_o3a_p>
|
14/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption <_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 9,61,576/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
11/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-154/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 09, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 13:40:05 UTC.