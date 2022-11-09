Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-09 am EST
587.25 INR   -2.29%
08:41aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
08:21aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Sonata Finance Private Limited
PU
08:21aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Indian Railway Finance Corporation
PU
BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED

11/09/2022 | 08:41am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221109-41 Notice Date 09 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :- <_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p>

DBLIPL-13%-28-8-26-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE0IJE08011 <_o3a_p>

(973405)<_o3a_p>

14/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption <_o3a_p>

Rs. 9,61,576/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

11/11/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-154/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 09, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 13:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 476 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net income 2023 2 472 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,3x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 81 413 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 601,00 INR
Average target price 625,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-6.02%1 002
CME GROUP INC.-24.19%62 305
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.63%11 950
ASX LIMITED-25.86%8 723
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.72%7 057
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY70.11%6 831