BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways Private Limited

Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- convertible debentures and Payment of Interest of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face value with effect from the below mentioned date:-
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways Private Limited<_o3a_p>
DBLMSHPL-6.32%-28-2-35-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE00OO07018 <_o3a_p>
(973800)<_o3a_p>
|
15/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 990000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
14/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-115/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways Private Limited<_o3a_p>
DBLMSHPL-6.32%-28-2-35-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE00OO07026 <_o3a_p>
(973802)<_o3a_p>
|
15/09/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 990000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
14/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-115/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 09, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 18:19:05 UTC.