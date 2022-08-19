Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-19 am EDT
653.65 INR   -1.02%
BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DVARA KSHETRIYA GRAMIN FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

08/19/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220819-39 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DVARA KSHETRIYA GRAMIN FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, DVARA KSHETRIYA GRAMIN FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non-convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DVARA KSHETRIYA GRAMIN FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p>

DKGFSPL-14.25%-28-02-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE179P07241 <_o3a_p>

(973909)<_o3a_p>

24/08/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 6,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

23/08/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-100/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 17:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
