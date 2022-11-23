BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

Notice No. 20221123-46 Notice Date 23 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the belowmentioned Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.<_o3a_p> EFSL-11%-5-10-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE532F07CK5<_o3a_p> (973534)<_o3a_p> 30/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption <_o3a_p> Rs. 476923.07 per debenture<_o3a_p> 29/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-166/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

