BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221123-46
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the belowmentioned Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.<_o3a_p>
EFSL-11%-5-10-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE532F07CK5<_o3a_p>
(973534)<_o3a_p>
|
30/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption <_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 476923.07 per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
29/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-166/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 13:45:03 UTC.