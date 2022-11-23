Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-23 am EST
558.15 INR   +0.28%
08:46aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
PU
08:15aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of SMC Credits ltd.
PU
08:15aAmalgamation Of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (scrip Code : 532498).
PU
BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

11/23/2022 | 08:46am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221123-46 Notice Date 23 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the belowmentioned Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.<_o3a_p>

EFSL-11%-5-10-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE532F07CK5<_o3a_p>

(973534)<_o3a_p>

30/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption <_o3a_p>

Rs. 476923.07 per debenture<_o3a_p>

29/11/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-166/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 13:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
