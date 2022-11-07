BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited

Notice No. 20221107-16 Notice Date 07 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non- convertible debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face value with effect from the below mentioned date:

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited<_o3a_p> 1008IOT23B<_o3a_p> INE310L07787 <_o3a_p> (950195)<_o3a_p> 11/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 25,000 per debenture<_o3a_p> 10/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited<_o3a_p> 1063IOT28B<_o3a_p> INE310L07993 <_o3a_p> (950201)<_o3a_p> 11/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 74,576.26 per debenture<_o3a_p> 10/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited<_o3a_p> IOT-9.02%-20-10-28-PVT<_o3a_p> INE310L07AE1 <_o3a_p> (952676)<_o3a_p> 11/11/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 44,660 per debenture<_o3a_p> 10/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 07, 2022<_o3a_p>