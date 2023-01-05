Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2023-01-05 am EST
547.30 INR   -0.64%
BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Lucina Land Development Limited

01/05/2023 | 09:28am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230105-43 Notice Date 05 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Lucina Land Development Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Lucina Land Development Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Lucina Land Development Limited<_o3a_p>

LLDL-12.25%-10-2-25-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE0JZO07016 <_o3a_p>

(973780)<_o3a_p>

13/01/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption <_o3a_p>

Rs.5,60,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

12/01/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-198/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 05, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 14:27:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
