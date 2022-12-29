BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Magnite Developers Private Limited

Notice No. 20221229-47 Notice Date 29 Dec 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Magnite Developers Private Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Magnite Developers Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Magnite Developers Private Limited<_o3a_p> MDPL-10%-31-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p> INE0M1Q07015 <_o3a_p> (974290)<_o3a_p> 05/01/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption <_o3a_p> Rs.9,70,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 04/01/2023<_o3a_p> DR-192/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December 29, 2022<_o3a_p>