Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
684.55 INR   -1.33%
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Future Enterprises Limited
PU
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of SK Finance Limited
PU
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited

09/09/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220909-54 Notice Date 09 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non- convertible debentures and Payment of Interest of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Malwa Solar Power Generation Private Limited<_o3a_p>

MSPGPL-6.49%-1-7-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE999X07014 <_o3a_p>

(973287)<_o3a_p>

15/09/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 930914/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

14/09/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-115/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 09, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 18:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Future Enterprises Limited
PU
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of SK Finance Limited
PU
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of IRB Infrastructure Develope..
PU
02:30pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Sugam Vanijya Holdings Priv..
PU
02:20pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Hig..
PU
02:20pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DBL Mangloor Highways Priva..
PU
02:20pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of DA Toll Road Private Limite..
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Yarrow Infrastructure Priva..
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Citra Real Estate Limited
PU
02:10pBSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Malwa Solar Power Generatio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,2x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 92 731 M 1 163 M 1 165 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 684,55 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED8.49%1 179
CME GROUP INC.-11.59%72 599
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-33.47%13 618
ASX LIMITED-19.34%9 789
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.92%7 655
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 613