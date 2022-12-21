Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:16 2022-12-21 am EST
569.65 INR   -1.75%
03:17aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited
PU
03:17aBse : Demat Auction - 180/680
PU
02:17aBse : Availability of NIPPON INDIA NIFTY G-SEC- JUN 2036 MATURITY INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited

12/21/2022 | 03:17am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221221-15 Notice Date 21 Dec 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited<_o3a_p>

PSEPL-8.8%-31-3-29-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE598K07037 <_o3a_p>

(960045)<_o3a_p>

26/12/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 6,97,900/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

23/12/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-184/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December 21, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
