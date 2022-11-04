BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221104-28
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
04 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Vaya Finserv Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non- convertible debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Vaya Finserv Private Limited<_o3a_p>
VFPL-11.72%-24-11-23-PVT INE02DI07084 <_o3a_p>
(960260)<_o3a_p>
|
13/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 7,50,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
10/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Vaya Finserv Private Limited<_o3a_p>
VFPL-11.72%-24-11-23-PVT INE02DI07076 <_o3a_p>
(960261)<_o3a_p>
|
13/11/2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 7,50,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
10/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 04, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 09:25:00 UTC.