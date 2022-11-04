Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:26 2022-11-04 am EDT
600.35 INR   +1.27%
05:26aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited
PU
05:06aBse : No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of Natural Capsules Ltd. (Scrip Code 890161)
PU
05:06aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on November 07, 2022
PU
BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited

11/04/2022 | 05:26am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221104-28 Notice Date 04 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Vaya Finserv Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Vaya Finserv Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non- convertible debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Vaya Finserv Private Limited<_o3a_p>

VFPL-11.72%-24-11-23-PVT INE02DI07084 <_o3a_p>

(960260)<_o3a_p>

13/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 7,50,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

10/11/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Vaya Finserv Private Limited<_o3a_p>

VFPL-11.72%-24-11-23-PVT INE02DI07076 <_o3a_p>

(960261)<_o3a_p>

13/11/2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 7,50,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

10/11/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-153/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 04, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 09:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
