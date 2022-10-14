BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Ashiana Housing Limited

Notice No. 20221014-11 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Ashiana Housing Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Ashiana Housing Limited hasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value of the folllowing Debentures of the company on Partial Redemption:-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Ashiana Housing Limited<_o3a_p> AHL-10.15%-26-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE365D07077<_o3a_p> (957901)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 57000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures will be traded with the Reduced face value with effect from October 14, 2022 (DR-137/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

October 14, 2022<_o3a_p>