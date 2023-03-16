Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-16 am EDT
440.40 INR   -2.43%
10:45aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited
PU
10:35aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Atmosphere Realty Pvt Ltd
PU
10:35aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of S.K. Finance Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited

03/16/2023 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230316-56 Notice Date 16 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GMR Airports Limited has now informed the Exchange that the company has Partially redeemed the debentures of the company bearing following Scrip code and ISIN.

<_o3a_p>


Scrip Code: 959239 ISIN: INE903F08086<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Total Number of Debentures originally listed under ISIN INE903F08151 were 5086, out of which 2012 Debentures were redeemed as per notice no. - 20170823-21 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Total Debentures listed earlier<_o3a_p>

Debentures post redemption<_o3a_p>

959239<_o3a_p>

INE903F08086<_o3a_p>

220<_o3a_p>

113<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code: 959010 ISIN: INE903F08102<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Total Number of Debentures originally listed under ISIN INE903F08151 were 5086, out of which 2012 Debentures were redeemed as per notice no. - 20170823-21 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Total Debentures listed earlier<_o3a_p>

Debentures post redemption<_o3a_p>

959010<_o3a_p>

INE903F08086<_o3a_p>

325<_o3a_p>

168<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>

Contact details<_o3a_p>

Email Id<_o3a_p>

Mr. Akshay Arolkar <_o3a_p>

+91 22 2272 8350<_o3a_p>

debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>

March 16, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 14:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:45aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited
PU
10:35aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Atmosphere Realty Pvt Ltd
PU
10:35aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of S.K. Finance Limited
PU
10:15aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of SPI Technologies India Private Limited
PU
09:55aBse : Listing of New Securities of TATA STEEL LTD
PU
09:45aBse : Launch of New fund offer of DSP Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
09:25aBse : Listing of new securities of Bharti Airtel Ltd
PU
09:25aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Mindspace Business Parks REIT
PU
08:25aFinal Order In The Matter Of M/s. E2 : Shri. Vikrant Sharma).
PU
08:25aBse : Order in the matter of Vas Infrastructure Limited.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,6x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 59 658 M 720 M 720 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,39x
EV / Sales 2024 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 451,35 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.17%738
CME GROUP INC.8.63%65 710
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.7.87%14 579
ASX LIMITED-2.16%8 503
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.17%8 044
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-24.75%4 352