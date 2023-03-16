BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230316-56
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
16 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GMR Airports Limited has now informed the Exchange that the company has Partially redeemed the debentures of the company bearing following Scrip code and ISIN.
<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code: 959239 ISIN: INE903F08086<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Total Number of Debentures originally listed under ISIN INE903F08151 were 5086, out of which 2012 Debentures were redeemed as per notice no. - 20170823-21 <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
Total Debentures listed earlier<_o3a_p>
|
Debentures post redemption<_o3a_p>
|
959239<_o3a_p>
|
INE903F08086<_o3a_p>
|
220<_o3a_p>
|
113<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code: 959010 ISIN: INE903F08102<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Total Number of Debentures originally listed under ISIN INE903F08151 were 5086, out of which 2012 Debentures were redeemed as per notice no. - 20170823-21 <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
Total Debentures listed earlier<_o3a_p>
|
Debentures post redemption<_o3a_p>
|
959010<_o3a_p>
|
INE903F08086<_o3a_p>
|
325<_o3a_p>
|
168<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the Officer<_o3a_p>
|
Contact details<_o3a_p>
|
Email Id<_o3a_p>
|
Mr. Akshay Arolkar <_o3a_p>
|
+91 22 2272 8350<_o3a_p>
|
debt.listing@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager <_o3a_p>
March 16, 2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
