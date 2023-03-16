BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited

Notice No. 20230316-56 Notice Date 16 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of GMR Airports Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GMR Airports Limited has now informed the Exchange that the company has Partially redeemed the debentures of the company bearing following Scrip code and ISIN.

Scrip Code: 959239 ISIN: INE903F08086

Total Number of Debentures originally listed under ISIN INE903F08151 were 5086, out of which 2012 Debentures were redeemed as per notice no. - 20170823-21

Scrip Code ISIN Total Debentures listed earlier Debentures post redemption
959239 INE903F08086 220 113

Scrip Code: 959010 ISIN: INE903F08102

Scrip Code ISIN Total Debentures listed earlier Debentures post redemption
959010 INE903F08086 325 168

Trading Members may contact the following Officials for further details if any:

Name of the Officer Contact details Email Id
Mr. Akshay Arolkar +91 22 2272 8350 debt.listing@bseindia.com

Rupal Khandelwal

Assistant General Manager

March 16, 2023

