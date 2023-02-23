BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Incred Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20230223-3 Notice Date 23 Feb 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Incred Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Incred Financial Services Limited has informed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value per Debenture on Partial Redemption of the following Debentures by the Company on 18.02.2023 (Record Date:03.02.2023 for the purpose of Part Redemption and Payment of Interest) :- <_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Incred Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p> IFSL-9.13%-IFSL-18-2-24-NCD<_o3a_p> INE945W07407<_o3a_p> (937905)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of debentures <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 500/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the Debentures of the Company will be traded with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from February 24, 2022 (DR-727/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 23, 2022<_o3a_p>