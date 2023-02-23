Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:35:26 2023-02-23 am EST
449.25 INR   -0.74%
02:43aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Incred Financial Services Limited
PU
02/22Bse : Launch of NFO of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
02/22Bse : Order in the matter of www.wisdomcapitalgroup.com (Operators- Shubham Rai and Rajesh Nath).
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Incred Financial Services Limited

02/23/2023 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230223-3 Notice Date 23 Feb 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Incred Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Incred Financial Services Limited has informed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value per Debenture on Partial Redemption of the following Debentures by the Company on 18.02.2023 (Record Date:03.02.2023 for the purpose of Part Redemption and Payment of Interest) :- <_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Incred Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p>

IFSL-9.13%-IFSL-18-2-24-NCD<_o3a_p>

INE945W07407<_o3a_p>

(937905)<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of debentures <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rs. 500/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the Debentures of the Company will be traded with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from February 24, 2022 (DR-727/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 07:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:43aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Incred Financial Services Limited
PU
02/22Bse : Launch of NFO of AXIS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
02/22Bse : Order in the matter of www.wisdomcapitalgroup.com (Operators- Shubham Rai and Rajesh..
PU
02/22Resolution Plan- Suspension Due To R : 522261)
PU
02/22Bse : Listing of New Securities of PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.
PU
02/22Bse : Order in the Matter of Capital Worth Research House.
PU
02/22Bse : Revision in Trading Hours in Interest Rate Derivatives contracts
PU
02/21Bse : Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker
PU
02/21Bse : Part Redemption on Bonds of Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation
PU
02/21Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,7x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 61 311 M 740 M 740 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 452,60 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-16.94%740
CME GROUP INC.11.73%67 589
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.95%14 995
ASX LIMITED1.19%9 159
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.4.19%7 726
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-15.25%4 907