BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Pahal Financial Services Private Limited

Notice No. 20230118-13 Notice Date 18 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Pahal Financial Services Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Pahal Financial Services Private Limited has now informed the Exchange about the about the Revised Reduced Face Value due to Partial Redemption of the following Debentures of the Company for which Record Date was fixed on 18.10.2022 :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Pahal Financial Services Private Limited <_o3a_p> PFS-11.72%-3-11-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE514Q07189<_o3a_p> (960188)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 750000/-per debenture<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the Debentures of the Company will be available for trading with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from January 19, 2023 (DR-203/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 18, 2022<_o3a_p>