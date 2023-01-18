Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:51 2023-01-18 am EST
526.85 INR   -0.76%
06:30aBse : Listing of Securities of RSWM Limited
PU
06:10aBse : Listing of New Securities of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
PU
05:40aBse : Rights Entitlements of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Pahal Financial Services Private Limited

01/18/2023 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230118-13 Notice Date 18 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Pahal Financial Services Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Pahal Financial Services Private Limited has now informed the Exchange about the about the Revised Reduced Face Value due to Partial Redemption of the following Debentures of the Company for which Record Date was fixed on 18.10.2022 :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Pahal Financial Services Private Limited <_o3a_p>

PFS-11.72%-3-11-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE514Q07189<_o3a_p>

(960188)<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rs. 750000/-per debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the Debentures of the Company will be available for trading with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from January 19, 2023 (DR-203/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 18, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 11:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:30aBse : Listing of Securities of RSWM Limited
PU
06:10aBse : Listing of New Securities of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
PU
05:40aBse : Rights Entitlements of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd.
PU
03:20aBse : Suspension of trading in Debt securities of Rajasthan Financial Corporation
PU
03:20aBse : Demat Auction - 200/700
PU
01/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on January 20. ..
PU
01/17Bse : Addendum to the Notice No. 20230117-14 dated January 17, 2023 - Suspension of tradin..
PU
01/17Bse : Availability of TATA NIFTY G-SEC DEC 2029 INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE..
PU
01/17Bse : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF pla..
PU
01/17Bse : Update Regarding debt securities of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,2x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 71 917 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 530,90 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-2.57%881
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 309
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.37%15 041
ASX LIMITED1.76%9 362
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.63%7 749
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-2.98%5 612