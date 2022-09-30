BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220930-21
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
30 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption of Debentures of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limitedhasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value per debenture pursuant to the company fixing Record Date for Partial Redemption :-
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>
|
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
Panchsheel Buildtech Private LimitedPBPL-15%-15-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE991V07015<_o3a_p>
(957447)<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of debentures<_o3a_p>
& <_o3a_p>
Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 63781.05 per debenture<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from October 30, 2022 (DR-128/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 30, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 11:03:09 UTC.