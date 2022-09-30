BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited

Notice No. 20220930-21 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limitedhasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value per debenture pursuant to the company fixing Record Date for Partial Redemption :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Panchsheel Buildtech Private LimitedPBPL-15%-15-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE991V07015<_o3a_p> (957447)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of debentures<_o3a_p> & <_o3a_p> Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 63781.05 per debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from October 30, 2022 (DR-128/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 30, 2022<_o3a_p>