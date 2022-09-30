Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:29 2022-09-30 am EDT
605.90 INR   +0.83%
07:04aBse : Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
PU
07:04aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Light Microfinance Private Limited
PU
07:04aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Indigo 009
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited

09/30/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220930-21 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limitedhasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value per debenture pursuant to the company fixing Record Date for Partial Redemption :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Panchsheel Buildtech Private LimitedPBPL-15%-15-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE991V07015<_o3a_p>

(957447)<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of debentures<_o3a_p>

& <_o3a_p>

Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 63781.05 per debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from October 30, 2022 (DR-128/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 11:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:04aBse : Listing of New Securities of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
PU
07:04aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Light Microfinance Private Limited
PU
07:04aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Indigo 009
PU
07:04aBse : Listing of new debt securities of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
PU
07:04aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Vivriti Capital Private Limited
PU
07:04aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Housing Development Finance Corp.Ltd
PU
07:04aBse : Part Redemption of Debentures of Panchsheel Buildtech Private Limited
PU
06:54aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.
PU
06:44aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
06:44aBse : Cyber Security & Cyber Resilience Audit of Stock Brokers for the half year ended Sep..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,7x
Yield 2023 2,12%
Capitalization 81 400 M 997 M 997 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 600,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Umakant Jayaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-6.04%997
CME GROUP INC.-21.79%64 221
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.40%11 791
ASX LIMITED-23.11%9 174
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.97%7 114
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-45.77%3 352