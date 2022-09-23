BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd

Notice No. 20220923-24 Notice Date 23 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd hasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the company on Partial Redemption :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd<_o3a_p> PED-17%-31-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p> INE244P07037 <_o3a_p> (959701)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 9,67,270.283/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures of the Company will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from September 26, 2022 (DR-123/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 23, 2022<_o3a_p>