    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
632.00 INR   -1.86%
07:41aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF EXCEL REALTY N INFRA LIMITED (SCRIP CODE : 533090)
PU
07:21aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Baroda Rayon Corporation Limited
PU
07:11aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd
PU
BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd

09/23/2022 | 07:11am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220923-24 Notice Date 23 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd hasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the company on Partial Redemption :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd<_o3a_p>

PED-17%-31-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE244P07037 <_o3a_p>

(959701)<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of Debentures<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rs. 9,67,270.283/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures of the Company will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from September 26, 2022 (DR-123/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
