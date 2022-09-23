BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220923-24
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd hasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the company on Partial Redemption :-
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>
|
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd<_o3a_p>
PED-17%-31-3-27-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE244P07037 <_o3a_p>
(959701)<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Debentures<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 9,67,270.283/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures of the Company will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from September 26, 2022 (DR-123/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:15 UTC.