BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220923-23
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt Ltd hasnowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face value of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on Partial Redemption :-
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>
|
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt Ltd<_o3a_p>
15PRLPPL22<_o3a_p>
INE187O07031 <_o3a_p>
(948645)<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Debentures<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 100000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt Ltd<_o3a_p>
15PRLPPL23<_o3a_p>
INE187O07049 <_o3a_p>
(949440)<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption of Debentures<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 46,063.65/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures of the Company will be traded with the Reduced Face Value with effect from September 26, 2022 (DR-123/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:15 UTC.