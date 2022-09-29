BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited

Notice No. 20220929-24 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limitedhasinformed the Exchange about the Partial Redemption and Reduced Face Value of the following Debentures of the Company:-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited <_o3a_p> PSEPL-8.8%-31-3-29-PVT<_o3a_p> INE598K07037<_o3a_p> (960045)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures and Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 797800/- per debenture<_o3a_p> Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited <_o3a_p> PSEP-8.41%-31-3-29-PVT<_o3a_p> INE598K08019<_o3a_p> (960030)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Debentures and Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 934790/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures of the Company will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from September 30, 2022 (DR-127/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 29, 2022<_o3a_p>