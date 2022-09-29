Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:57 2022-09-29 am EDT
601.50 INR   -0.36%
BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited

09/29/2022 | 05:54am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220929-24 Notice Date 29 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limitedhasinformed the Exchange about the Partial Redemption and Reduced Face Value of the following Debentures of the Company:-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited <_o3a_p>

PSEPL-8.8%-31-3-29-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE598K07037<_o3a_p>

(960045)<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of Debentures and Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rs. 797800/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited <_o3a_p>

PSEP-8.41%-31-3-29-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE598K08019<_o3a_p>

(960030)<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of Debentures and Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rs. 934790/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures of the Company will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from September 30, 2022 (DR-127/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 09:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
