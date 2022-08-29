BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II

Notice No. 20220829-5 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II has nowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value per debenture pursuant to the company fixing Record Date for Partial Redemption :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II <_o3a_p> STS-22-9-26-PTC<_o3a_p> INE0J4L15075<_o3a_p> (973470)<_o3a_p> 13/08/2022<_o3a_p> Rs. 997785.01per debenture<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that these Debentures will be traded with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from August 30, 2022 (DR-105/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 29, 2022<_o3a_p>