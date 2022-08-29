Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:33 2022-08-29 am EDT
632.40 INR   -1.79%
02:51aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II
01:01aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited
12:51aBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of Olatech Solutions Limited
BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II

08/29/2022
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220829-5 Notice Date 29 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II has nowinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value per debenture pursuant to the company fixing Record Date for Partial Redemption :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD DATE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Sasnar Trust Sep 2021 II <_o3a_p>

STS-22-9-26-PTC<_o3a_p>

INE0J4L15075<_o3a_p>

(973470)<_o3a_p>

13/08/2022<_o3a_p>

Rs. 997785.01per debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that these Debentures will be traded with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from August 30, 2022 (DR-105/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

August 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 06:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
