BSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust

Notice No. 20221018-28 Notice Date 18 Oct 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Virescent Renewable Energy Trust hasinformed the Exchange about the Reduced Face Value on Partial Redemption of the following Debentures of the Company as on 30.09.2022 (Record Date : 15.09.2022) :-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Virescent Renewable Energy Trust<_o3a_p> VRET-7.95%-11-8-25-INVIT<_o3a_p> INE0GYU07061<_o3a_p> (974105)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 9,92,500/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the abovementioned Debentures of the Company will be traded with Reduced Face Value with effect from October 19, 2022 (DR-139/2022-2023).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

October 18, 2022<_o3a_p>