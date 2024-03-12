NOTICES
Notice No. 20240312-6 Notice Date 12 Mar 2024
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption of PTCs
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mitcon Credentia Trusteeship Services Ltd, have informed the Reduced Face Value on Partial Redemption of the following Pass through Certificates (PTCs) :-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Prosperity Asset 6 Trust<_o3a_p>

PAT-15.53%-5-6-25-PTC<_o3a_p>

INE0QU815018 <_o3a_p>

(975028)<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of PTCs<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rs. 85987.13 per PTC<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the PTCs will be traded with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from February 13, 2024 (DR-737/2023-2024).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 12, 2024<_o3a_p>

