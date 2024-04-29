Notice No. 20240429-11 Notice Date 29 Apr 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption of PTCs Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mitcon Credentia Trusteeship Services Ltd., have informed the Reduced Face Value on Partial Redemption of the following Pass through Certificates (PTCs) :-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> SCRIP CODE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE (Rs.)<_o3a_p> VISTA SME 06 2023<_o3a_p> VS-13%-17-3-25-PTC<_o3a_p> INE0QKA15015 <_o3a_p> (974983)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of PTCs <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 44548.44 per PTC<_o3a_p> PROSPERITY ASSET 9 TRUST<_o3a_p> PAT-25-9-27-PTC<_o3a_p> INE0R7Z15011 <_o3a_p> (975109)<_o3a_p> Part Redemption of PTCs <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Rs. 96640.71 per PTC<_o3a_p>

Hence, Trading Members are advised that the PTCs will be traded with above mentioned Reduced Face Value with effect from April 30, 2024 (DR-621/2024-2025).<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

SeniorManager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 29, 2024<_o3a_p>