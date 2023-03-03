BSE : Part Redemption on Bonds of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230303-54
Notice Date
03 Mar 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Part Redemption on Bonds of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Bonds of the company.<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Bonds of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD<_o3a_p>
NEEPCO-9.15%-25-3-25-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE636F07191 <_o3a_p>
(951890)<_o3a_p>
09/03/2023<_o3a_p>
Part Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
Rs. 4,00,000/- per Bond<_o3a_p>
09/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-735/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 03, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:09:09 UTC.