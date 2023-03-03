Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:44 2023-03-03 am EST
448.35 INR   +1.12%
10:10aBse : Part Redemption on Bonds of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD
PU
10:00aVoluntary Delisting Of Sintex Industries Limited (scrip Code : 502742)
PU
07:50aBse : Listing of new securities of Ramco Systems Ltd
PU
BSE : Part Redemption on Bonds of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD

03/03/2023 | 10:10am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230303-54 Notice Date 03 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption on Bonds of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Bonds of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Bonds of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD<_o3a_p>

NEEPCO-9.15%-25-3-25-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE636F07191 <_o3a_p>

(951890)<_o3a_p>

09/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 4,00,000/- per Bond<_o3a_p>

09/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-735/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 03, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
