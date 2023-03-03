BSE : Part Redemption on Bonds of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD

Notice No. 20230303-54 Notice Date 03 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption on Bonds of NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Bonds of the company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Bonds of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> NORTH EASTERN ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION LTD<_o3a_p> NEEPCO-9.15%-25-3-25-PVT<_o3a_p> INE636F07191 <_o3a_p> (951890)<_o3a_p> 09/03/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 4,00,000/- per Bond<_o3a_p> 09/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-735/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 03, 2023<_o3a_p>