BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of AAVAS Financiers Limited

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, AAVAS Financiers Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> AAVAS Financiers Limited<_o3a_p> AFL-6.25%-25-03-27-PVT<_o3a_p> INE216P07225 <_o3a_p> (973863)<_o3a_p> 18/03/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption of debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> Rs. 8,00,000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 17/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-741/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 15, 2023<_o3a_p>