BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230206-20
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
06 Feb 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Part Redemption on Debentures of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in th Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE <_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
|
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>
(Rs.)<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Aadhar Housing Finance Limited<_o3a_p>
AHFL-7.05%-24-2-26-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE883F07256 <_o3a_p>
(973820)<_o3a_p>
|
08/02/2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Part Redemption <_o3a_p>
|
Rs. 750000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>
|
08/02/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-715/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
February 06, 2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 10:19:07 UTC.