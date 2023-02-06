BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited

Notice No. 20230206-20 Notice Date 06 Feb 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in th Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE <_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p> (Rs.)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Aadhar Housing Finance Limited<_o3a_p> AHFL-7.05%-24-2-26-PVT<_o3a_p> INE883F07256 <_o3a_p> (973820)<_o3a_p> 08/02/2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Part Redemption <_o3a_p> Rs. 750000/- per debenture<_o3a_p> 08/02/2023<_o3a_p> DR-715/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

February 06, 2023<_o3a_p>

