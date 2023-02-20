BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230220-20
Notice Date
20 Feb 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Part Redemption on Debentures of Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd.
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.
Trading Members are requested to note that trading in the Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date:-
COMPANY NAME
CODE
RECORD
DATE
PURPOSE
REDUCED FACE VALUE
(Rs.)
EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE
(Rs.)
Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd.
AFPL-13.5%-22-5-23-PVT
INE501X07190
(959512)
23/02/2023
Part Redemption & payment of interest on debentures
Rs. 83,333/- per debenture
23/02/2023
DR-726/2022-2023
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)
February 20, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 10:59:01 UTC.