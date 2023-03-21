503 Backend fetch failed

    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-21 am EDT
435.35 INR   +1.02%
BSE : Part Redemption on Debentures of Bajaj Finance Limited

03/21/2023 | 10:51am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230321-54 Notice Date 21 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Part Redemption on Debentures of Bajaj Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Bajaj Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Part Redemption of Non- Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that trading in Debentures of the Company will be with Reduced Face Value with effect from the below mentioned date :-

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE <_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

REDUCED FACE VALUE <_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

EFFECTIVE DATE & SETT. NO. OF REDUCED FACE VALUE<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bajaj Finance Limited<_o3a_p>

BFL-9.05%-7-4-25-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE296A07FV8<_o3a_p>

(951971)<_o3a_p>

24/03/2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Part Redemption of debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

Rs. 670000/- per debenture<_o3a_p>

24/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-746/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager -Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 21, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 14:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 58 974 M 714 M 714 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
EV / Sales 2024 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 430,95 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-20.91%707
CME GROUP INC.9.88%66 473
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.15.57%15 620
ASX LIMITED-2.12%8 652
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.4.48%7 904
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-23.31%4 436
